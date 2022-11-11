Showers early Saturday followed by a blast of much cooler air

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather stays nice for this Veterans Day, with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon, and highs topping out near 80 degrees. Some clouds will start to move in this evening, but we should stay dry for high school football or any other Friday evening plans you may have.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 11 (WAFB)

Much Cooler This Weekend

A strong cold front will surge through the area overnight into early Saturday morning. Scattered showers will be possible through daybreak or shortly afterward, but the big story will be a significant drop in temperatures behind the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 11 (WAFB)

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees, with a healthy northerly breeze adding a bit of a chill. Any threat of rain is long gone by the time Southern kicks off against Mississippi Valley State, but plan on a chilly afternoon, with kickoff temps in the upper 50s perhaps briefly climbing to around 60 degrees before falling into the mid 50s by the end of the game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 11 (WAFB)

Weekend Rain Totals

Rain totals this weekend should be modest, with some areas not picking up any rain at all. The 2-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows totals averaging 0.25″ or less for most of our area, although totals may be slightly higher west of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 11 (WAFB)

Next Week: Staying Cool, More Rain

Another round of rain is expected from late Monday into Tuesday morning and this one looks to be much more widespread. In fact, the 7-day rainfall outlook from WPC shows totals of 1.5″ to 3.0″ possible across our area, with most of that falling early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 11 (WAFB)

Otherwise, cooler-than-normal temperatures remain in place next week, with morning lows anywhere from the upper 30s to upper 40s, and highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 11 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.