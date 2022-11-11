Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11.
It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m.
Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
