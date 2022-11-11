Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11.

It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-10 East at LA 1 (Port Allen). Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 11, 2022

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

