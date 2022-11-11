Nursing shortage continues to worsen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The demand for nurses continues to grow as the shortage continues to worsen.

Michelle Dennis has been an active RN for over twenty years, and she admits there is a perpetual problem.

“When I came in, it was discussed. It was severe. We leveled out a bit but then COVID extrabated the problem,” explains Dennis.

She worked the pandemic frontlines and says first-hand, burnout from the unexpected and unknown is what caused the tide to turn for the nursing industry. “We didn’t know. We didn’t know day to day what to expect,” Dennis continued.

Third year nursing student Taija Hodo says the pandemic motivated her to pursue the career even more.

“People were leaving. I’m ready to step in and help,” said Hodo.

She says she sees the industry and daily requirements differently now that she is on the inside.

“The long waits are because people are caring for others. It takes a lot to facilitate the ordeal,” Hodo adds.

Dennis says there is no crystal ball to see what the future of nursing looks like.

“When you do look at numbers, especially the south, it is frightening, but although it may be frightening, Louisiana hospitals are still able to adequately provide healthcare,” Dennis explained.

“The format is just different. We have to learn to work and manage time. It is different but it is not bad. You focus on the day to day,” Dennis added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.