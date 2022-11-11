Legislation to address student behavior and discipline expected next session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When students returned to the classroom after going back and forth from learning remotely educators and other professionals saw an increase in suspensions and expulsions.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D) drafted legislation around the issue last session but was unable to get the votes.

“I don’t think people fully understood what we were trying to convey. We were simply trying to figure out what we could do to help our children who have mental health issues and discipline issues,” said Rep. Marcelle.

She says the way schools are handling the problem now is only keeping kids out of school where they need to be. Alama Allen with the Louisiana Center for Health Equity said the numbers were already bad enough before the pandemic.

“Mental health challenges in youth, young adults, are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide,” said Allen.

Rep. Marcelle says she believes other factors play a role also.

“You heard it today, whether it’s the social economic impact, the fact that their parents are divorced, domestic violence. All the things that are attributed to the discipline issues are what we’re listening to today,” Rep. Marcelle added.

The big question is where to get the funds to put a specialized council in every school. Another problem they need to solve is the lack of staff.

“There is a pilot program we have, I think at LSU, and there’s not enough people, that’s the issue. Even when we identify what those problems are when we say that the youth need to be assessed, the pilot programs isn’t even enough people that are volunteering to go into the schools,” Rep. Marcelle explained.

Rep. Marcelle says she and Ms. Allen are working on another bill to bring up next session. And says part of it will include mandating every school have information on mental health treatment and suicide prevention on their websites.

The task force says they plan to review the legislation that will be presented in the next session at their next meeting.

