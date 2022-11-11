Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Free Meals for Veterans on Veterans Day

American flag and decorations. Burgers on rustic wooden table.
American flag and decorations. Burgers on rustic wooden table.(Zolnierek | WAFB)
By Keiristin Wilbert
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - America honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces on November 11th. Many businesses will also honor veterans and active-duty military members with free meals on Veterans Day. Here’s a list of locations where veterans can eat for free in Louisiana.

Applebee’s – active-duty military, veterans, reserves, and national guard members receive a free meal on November 11th. They also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem within three weeks.

7-Eleven - Veterans get a free Quarter Pound Big Bite hot dog on November 11th.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. This deal is for dine-in customers only.

California Pizza Kitchen – On November 11th, Veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and a choice of one entrée from a special menu.

Chuck E. Cheese – On November 11th, active-duty military, National Guard, and veterans receive a free personal 1 topping pizza.

Cracker Barrell – Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30th.

Golden Coral – Golden Coral is hosting Military Appreciation Night on November 14th from 5pm until closing. This includes a free “Thank You” meal.

Hooters – Active-Duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Veterans Day menu with the purchase of a beverage on November 11th.

IHOP - Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11th.

Little Ceasars - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm.

Lit Pizza – Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys are honoring Veterans with free pizza to the first 20 Veterans at each of the 14 Lit Pizza locations in Louisiana. They are giving away a total of 280 pizzas on Veterans Day.

Pluckers - Veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID get a free meal (entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage) at any location on November 11th.

Red Lobster - Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11th. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm.

Salad Station - Veterans get free salads at all locations on November 11th.

Starbucks - Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11th.

Texas Roadhouse - Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11th, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

Twin Peaks - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free lunch on November 11 from 11am to 3pm. Dine-in only.

Wendy’s - Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.

Enjoy your free meals Veterans. Thank you for your service.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Spaghetti Carbonara with Lobster and Pecorino Romano
Spaghetti Carbonara with Lobster and Pecorino Romano
Red velvet rum cake
Red Velvet Rum Cake with Vanilla Glaze
Spicy baked beef brisket
Spicy baked beef brisket
Crawfish, spinach and artichoke dip
Crawfish, spinach and artichoke dip
Stuffed Bell Peppers Lite and Lively
Stuffed Bell Peppers Lite and Lively