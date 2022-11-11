Free Meals for Veterans on Veterans Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - America honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces on November 11th. Many businesses will also honor veterans and active-duty military members with free meals on Veterans Day. Here’s a list of locations where veterans can eat for free in Louisiana.

Applebee’s – active-duty military, veterans, reserves, and national guard members receive a free meal on November 11th. They also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem within three weeks.

7-Eleven - Veterans get a free Quarter Pound Big Bite hot dog on November 11th.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. This deal is for dine-in customers only.

California Pizza Kitchen – On November 11th, Veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and a choice of one entrée from a special menu.

Chuck E. Cheese – On November 11th, active-duty military, National Guard, and veterans receive a free personal 1 topping pizza.

Cracker Barrell – Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30th.

Golden Coral – Golden Coral is hosting Military Appreciation Night on November 14th from 5pm until closing. This includes a free “Thank You” meal.

Hooters – Active-Duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Veterans Day menu with the purchase of a beverage on November 11th.

IHOP - Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11th.

Little Ceasars - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm.

Lit Pizza – Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys are honoring Veterans with free pizza to the first 20 Veterans at each of the 14 Lit Pizza locations in Louisiana. They are giving away a total of 280 pizzas on Veterans Day.

Pluckers - Veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID get a free meal (entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage) at any location on November 11th.

Red Lobster - Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11th. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm.

Salad Station - Veterans get free salads at all locations on November 11th.

Starbucks - Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11th.

Texas Roadhouse - Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11th, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

Twin Peaks - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free lunch on November 11 from 11am to 3pm. Dine-in only.

Wendy’s - Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.

Enjoy your free meals Veterans. Thank you for your service.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.