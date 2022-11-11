City-Parish officials looking to crackdown on ‘slumlords’ with new enforcement mechanism in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members are looking to crack down on ‘slumlords’ across Baton Rouge.

For the last 20-plus years, there have been several attempts by city-parish officials to give some sort of power to residents who live in rental homes or apartments that are not in great condition.

“We finally give tenants an opportunity to hold landlords accountable, and that’s how it started off, but it does a whole lot more,” said Darryl Hurst, councilman for District 5.

Metro Council members passed a ‘quality of life’ ordinance Wednesday night, November 9.

It will put in place the International Property Maintenance Code, which establishes minimum requirements for the maintenance of existing buildings.

“And so, our goal is to make sure that you have the safety you need, the security you need, but also the peace of mind when you lay your head down at night, or when your kids come home from school,” said Hurst.

Things like over-grown brush, hoarding tendencies, blight, windows and doors that don’t latch right, and more on rental properties, are examples of issues you could possibly report.

“We now have teeth to be able to hold these people accountable, to keep their properties up to this maintenance standard,” said Hurst.

The city-parish’s Department of Development will enforce this, and fines could be up to $500 once an assessment is done of the property.

“So, the question is now, do you want to pay a fine, or would you rather just make the repair, those are the two options. But when you do call the Department of Development, we send somebody out within 24 to 48 hours to look at it, to assess it. And at that point we engage the landlord if we deem it’s definitely a code violation that needs to be brought up to the standards,” said Hurst.

Councilman Hurst says the goal is to take the emotions out of this whole process, which can sometimes be messy and complicated between a landlord and a tenant. While also trying to make neighborhoods nicer for everyone, by cleaning up existing eyesores.

“But see when you’re a slumlord and you have a tenant that’s in a bad situation, you also become a bad neighbor. So, quality of life goes beyond the tenant, it goes how does that home affect its surroundings,” said Hurst.

There’s still no word on if there will be a number you can call or if you can fill out a form online, that’s all still being worked on.

Leaders plan to get this program rolling in the next six months.

