24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have identified the victim of a deadly hotel shooting that happened Thursday, Nov. 10.
According to authorities, Hentrell Johnson, 24, was shot and killed at FairBridge Inn Express on Boardwalk Drive, near I-12 and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Authorities added Johnson died at the scene.
A suspect and motive are unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
