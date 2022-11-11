2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Bi-District Round
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s playoff time for high school football in south Louisiana, so teams understand it’s win or go home at this point.
NON-SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District
(1) Ruston
BYE
(16) Hahnville
(17) Ouachita Parish
(9) Denham Springs
(24) Covington
(8) Benton
(25) Ponchatoula
(5) Zachary
(28) St. Amant
(12) West Monroe
(21) Chalmette
(13) Northshore
(20) Salmen
(4) Southside
BYE
(3) Destrehan
BYE
(14) Dutchtown
(19) Parkway
(11) East St. John
(22) Walker
(6) Airline
(27) Haughton
(7) Slidell
(26) Hammond
(10) Westgate
(23) Belle Chasse
(15) East Ascension
(18) West Ouachita
(2) Neville
BYE
NON-SELECT DIVISION II: Bi-District
(1) Iowa
BYE
(16) Brusly
(17) Abbeville
(9) Leesville
(24) Pearl River
(8) Plaquemine
(25) Jennings
(5) Carroll
(28) Breaux Bridge
(12) Iota
(21) Northwest
(13) Cecilia
(20) Franklinton
(4) North DeSoto
BYE
(3) Opelousas
BYE
(14) Lakeshore
(19) Albany
(11) St. Martinville
(22) DeRidder
(6) Lutcher
(27) Wossman
(7) Church Point
(26) Rayne
(10) Franklin Parish
(23) North Vermilion
(15) Erath
(18) Eunice
(2) West Feliciana
BYE
NON-SELECT DIVISION III: Bi-District
(1) Many
BYE
(16) Caldwell Parish
(17) Richwood
(9) Rosepine
(24) Red River
(8) Pine
(25) Westlake
(5) Avoyelles
(28) Lakeside
(12) South Plaquemines
(21) St. Helena
(13) Loreauville
(20) Vidalia
(4) St. James
BYE
(3) Union Parish
BYE
(14) Sterlington
(19) Baker
(11) Patterson
(22) Port Allen
(6) Winnfield
(27) Mamou
(7) Amite
(26) Rayville
(10) Jena
(23) Mansfield
(15) Jewel Sumner
(18) Berwick
(2) Bogalusa
BYE
NON-SELECT DIVISION IV: Bi-District
(1) Kentwood
BYE
(16) General Trass
(17) East Beauregard
(9) Welsh
(24) Varnado
(8) Oak Grove
(25) Centerville
(5) Haynesville
(28) East Iberville
(12) Oakdale
(21) Franklin
(13) Oberlin
(20) Gueydan
(4) Basile
BYE
(3) Mangham
BYE
(14) Grand Lake
(19) LaSalle
(11) Arcadia
(22) Lake Arthur
(6) White Castle
(27) Delcambre
(7) Logansport
(26) Jonesboro-Hodge
(10) East Feliciana
(23) Elton
(15) Jeanerette
(18) Delhi
(2) Homer
BYE
SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District
(1) Warren Easton
BYE
(16) Tioga
(17) Captain Shreve
(9) Acadiana
(24) Riverdale
(8) Carencro
BYE
(5) Northwood - Shreve.
BYE
(12) St. Paul’s
(21) Holy Cross
(13) Brother Martin
(20) Woodlawn
(4) St. Augustine
BYE
(3) John Curtis
BYE
(14) Huntington
(19) Jesuit
(11) McKinley
(22) Alexandria
(6) C.E. Byrd
BYE
(7) Edna Karr
BYE
(10) Scotlandville
(23) East Jefferson
(15) Archbishop Rummel
(18) John Ehret
(2) Catholic - BR
BYE
SELECT DIVISION II: Bi-District
(1) St. Thomas More
BYE
(16) Helen Cox
(17) St. Michael
(9) St. Louis Catholic
(24) Northside
(8) Madison Prep
BYE
(5) John F. Kennedy
BYE
(12) Kenner Discovery
(21) Archbishop Hannan
(13) Evangel Christian
(20) Istrouma
(4) E.D. White
BYE
(3) De La Salle
BYE
(14) Lord Beaconsfield Landry
(19) Vandebilt Catholic
(11) McDonogh #35
(22) Peabody
(6) Lafayette Christian
BYE
(7) Archbishop Shaw
BYE
(10) Livingston Collegiate
(23) Frederick A. Douglass
(15) George Washington Carver
(18) Booker T. Washington - N.O.
(2) Teurlings Catholic
BYE
SELECT DIVISION III: Bi-District
(1) Isidore Newman
BYE
(16) Sophie B. Wright
(17) D’Arbonne Woods Charter
(9) Metairie Park Country Day
(24) Green Oaks
(8) U-High
BYE
(5) Calvary Baptist
BYE
(12) Northlake Christian
(21) Houma Christian
(13) M.L. King
(20) Thomas Jefferson
(4) Dunham
BYE
(3) Notre Dame
BYE
(14) Catholic - N.I.
(19) Lake Charles College Prep
(11) Loyola Prep
(22) St. Thomas Aquinas
(6) Episcopal
BYE
(7) North Caddo
BYE
(10) Parkview Baptist
(23) Holy Savior Menard
(15) Ascension Episcopal
(18) Patrick Taylor
(2) St. Charles
BYE
SELECT DIVISION IV: Bi-District
(1) Vermilion Catholic
BYE
(16) Cedar Creek
(17) Slaughter Community Charter
(9) Southern Lab
(24) River Oaks
(8) St. Frederick
BYE
(5) St. Mary’s
BYE
(12) Hanson Memorial
(21) Delta Charter
(13) Delhi Charter
(20) St. John
(4) St. Martin’s Episcopal
BYE
(3) Ouachita Christian
BYE
(14) Sacred Heart
(19) Covenant Christian
(11) Catholic - P.C.
(22) Central Private
(6) Glenbrook
BYE
(7) Riverside
BYE
(10) Ascension Catholic
(23) Lincoln Prep
(15) Opelousas Catholic
(18) St. Edmund
(2) Central Catholic
BYE
MAIS PLAYOFFS: Semi-Finals
CLASS 3A
(2) Canton Academy
(3) Centreville
CLASS 5A
(1) Heritage Academy
(5) Oak Forest
