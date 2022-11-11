2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Bi-District Round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s playoff time for high school football in south Louisiana, so teams understand it’s win or go home at this point.

NON-SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District

(1) Ruston

BYE

(16) Hahnville

(17) Ouachita Parish

(9) Denham Springs

(24) Covington

(8) Benton

(25) Ponchatoula

(5) Zachary

(28) St. Amant

(12) West Monroe

(21) Chalmette

(13) Northshore

(20) Salmen

(4) Southside

BYE

(3) Destrehan

BYE

(14) Dutchtown

(19) Parkway

(11) East St. John

(22) Walker

(6) Airline

(27) Haughton

(7) Slidell

(26) Hammond

(10) Westgate

(23) Belle Chasse

(15) East Ascension

(18) West Ouachita

(2) Neville

BYE

NON-SELECT DIVISION II: Bi-District

(1) Iowa

BYE

(16) Brusly

(17) Abbeville

(9) Leesville

(24) Pearl River

(8) Plaquemine

(25) Jennings

(5) Carroll

(28) Breaux Bridge

(12) Iota

(21) Northwest

(13) Cecilia

(20) Franklinton

(4) North DeSoto

BYE

(3) Opelousas

BYE

(14) Lakeshore

(19) Albany

(11) St. Martinville

(22) DeRidder

(6) Lutcher

(27) Wossman

(7) Church Point

(26) Rayne

(10) Franklin Parish

(23) North Vermilion

(15) Erath

(18) Eunice

(2) West Feliciana

BYE

NON-SELECT DIVISION III: Bi-District

(1) Many

BYE

(16) Caldwell Parish

(17) Richwood

(9) Rosepine

(24) Red River

(8) Pine

(25) Westlake

(5) Avoyelles

(28) Lakeside

(12) South Plaquemines

(21) St. Helena

(13) Loreauville

(20) Vidalia

(4) St. James

BYE

(3) Union Parish

BYE

(14) Sterlington

(19) Baker

(11) Patterson

(22) Port Allen

(6) Winnfield

(27) Mamou

(7) Amite

(26) Rayville

(10) Jena

(23) Mansfield

(15) Jewel Sumner

(18) Berwick

(2) Bogalusa

BYE

NON-SELECT DIVISION IV: Bi-District

(1) Kentwood

BYE

(16) General Trass

(17) East Beauregard

(9) Welsh

(24) Varnado

(8) Oak Grove

(25) Centerville

(5) Haynesville

(28) East Iberville

(12) Oakdale

(21) Franklin

(13) Oberlin

(20) Gueydan

(4) Basile

BYE

(3) Mangham

BYE

(14) Grand Lake

(19) LaSalle

(11) Arcadia

(22) Lake Arthur

(6) White Castle

(27) Delcambre

(7) Logansport

(26) Jonesboro-Hodge

(10) East Feliciana

(23) Elton

(15) Jeanerette

(18) Delhi

(2) Homer

BYE

SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District

(1) Warren Easton

BYE

(16) Tioga

(17) Captain Shreve

(9) Acadiana

(24) Riverdale

(8) Carencro

BYE

(5) Northwood - Shreve.

BYE

(12) St. Paul’s

(21) Holy Cross

(13) Brother Martin

(20) Woodlawn

(4) St. Augustine

BYE

(3) John Curtis

BYE

(14) Huntington

(19) Jesuit

(11) McKinley

(22) Alexandria

(6) C.E. Byrd

BYE

(7) Edna Karr

BYE

(10) Scotlandville

(23) East Jefferson

(15) Archbishop Rummel

(18) John Ehret

(2) Catholic - BR

BYE

SELECT DIVISION II: Bi-District

(1) St. Thomas More

BYE

(16) Helen Cox

(17) St. Michael

(9) St. Louis Catholic

(24) Northside

(8) Madison Prep

BYE

(5) John F. Kennedy

BYE

(12) Kenner Discovery

(21) Archbishop Hannan

(13) Evangel Christian

(20) Istrouma

(4) E.D. White

BYE

(3) De La Salle

BYE

(14) Lord Beaconsfield Landry

(19) Vandebilt Catholic

(11) McDonogh #35

(22) Peabody

(6) Lafayette Christian

BYE

(7) Archbishop Shaw

BYE

(10) Livingston Collegiate

(23) Frederick A. Douglass

(15) George Washington Carver

(18) Booker T. Washington - N.O.

(2) Teurlings Catholic

BYE

SELECT DIVISION III: Bi-District

(1) Isidore Newman

BYE

(16) Sophie B. Wright

(17) D’Arbonne Woods Charter

(9) Metairie Park Country Day

(24) Green Oaks

(8) U-High

BYE

(5) Calvary Baptist

BYE

(12) Northlake Christian

(21) Houma Christian

(13) M.L. King

(20) Thomas Jefferson

(4) Dunham

BYE

(3) Notre Dame

BYE

(14) Catholic - N.I.

(19) Lake Charles College Prep

(11) Loyola Prep

(22) St. Thomas Aquinas

(6) Episcopal

BYE

(7) North Caddo

BYE

(10) Parkview Baptist

(23) Holy Savior Menard

(15) Ascension Episcopal

(18) Patrick Taylor

(2) St. Charles

BYE

SELECT DIVISION IV: Bi-District

(1) Vermilion Catholic

BYE

(16) Cedar Creek

(17) Slaughter Community Charter

(9) Southern Lab

(24) River Oaks

(8) St. Frederick

BYE

(5) St. Mary’s

BYE

(12) Hanson Memorial

(21) Delta Charter

(13) Delhi Charter

(20) St. John

(4) St. Martin’s Episcopal

BYE

(3) Ouachita Christian

BYE

(14) Sacred Heart

(19) Covenant Christian

(11) Catholic - P.C.

(22) Central Private

(6) Glenbrook

BYE

(7) Riverside

BYE

(10) Ascension Catholic

(23) Lincoln Prep

(15) Opelousas Catholic

(18) St. Edmund

(2) Central Catholic

BYE

MAIS PLAYOFFS: Semi-Finals

CLASS 3A

(2) Canton Academy

(3) Centreville

CLASS 5A

(1) Heritage Academy

(5) Oak Forest

