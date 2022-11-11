1 stabbed on Perkins Road overnight
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing overnight in Baton Rouge.
According to BRPD, authorities responded to a parking lot in the 4300 block of Perkins Road, near College Drive, around 1:30 a.m. due to the incident.
The extent of the victim’s injuries remain unknown at this time.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
