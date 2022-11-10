Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: NBA star gets PTE for pulmonary blood clots

NBA logo
NBA logo(NBA)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Pulmonary embolism can be life-threatening and affects around one in 1,000 people in the U.S. every year. In most cases, pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots in the legs or arms that travel to the lungs. With timely treatment, most people can recover. But for some, those clots become chronic, and even the most physically fit people can fall victim.

Fifty-three years after his big win with the Celtics, number seven, Em Bryant, has still got it!

He still proudly wears his 1969 championship ring. This 85-year-old works hard to stay fit on and off the court.

“I was used to being in the gym for a couple hours and then swimming a quarter mile and half a mile,” Bryant says.

RELATED STORY
YOUR HEALTH: Lupus & heart disease; A deadly combo

But then, his pulmonologist, Michael Cuttica, MD at Northwestern Medicine, noticed that he had a series of clotting events or pulmonary embolism in the lung, and never fully recovered from it.

The fatigue Bryant felt was a clear sign that his clots did not go away with blood thinners.

Dr. Cuttica explains, “When I met them, they got to the point where he couldn’t even go for walks with his wife.”

When clots don’t go away, they can turn into scar tissue, or chronic clots in the walls of the pulmonary arteries, and this can lead to chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, or CTEPH.

Bryant underwent a pulmonary thromboendarterectomy surgery. Surgeons attached Bryant to a heart-lung bypass machine, cooling his body to 64 degrees Fahrenheit to protect his organs. Surgeons then turned off the heart-lung machine, stopping circulation for up to 20 minutes. They opened the arteries and remove the clots. After a week in the hospital, Bryant was back home, and a few months later, he was back in the gym.

“I’ve since learned how to pace myself, now,” Bryant explains.

Dr. Cuttica expresses, “I look forward to the day where I get to go and shoot some hoops with him.”

For patients who are not well enough or strong enough for the ten hour PTE surgery, doctors can also try medications, or use a minimally invasive balloon catheter to try and push the clots out of the way. If not treated, the clots can become life-threatening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Sports
YOUR HEALTH: Treating aging athletes with Tenex
YOUR HEALTH: Saving Sam; NEC in preemies
BBB warns of Medicare scams during open enrollment
Heart problems commonly associated with Lupus include inflammation of the sack that lines the...
YOUR HEALTH: Lupus & heart disease; A deadly combo