White Chocolate, Mint, and Pecan Fudge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When most of us think of fudge, we think of dark or milk chocolate. In this recipe, we substitute white chocolate in the place of dark and add a hint of mint for that refreshing finish to the flavor. Be ready to WOW your guests and family this holiday season with this great treat.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 2 Pounds

Ingredients:

3 cups (18 ounces) white chocolate morsels

1 tsp chopped mint

1 cup chopped pecans

1½ cups miniature marshmallows

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 tsps grated orange zest

1 tsp vanilla extract

⅛ tsp salt

Method:

Line a 9-inch glass baking dish with foil then set aside. In a heavy-bottomed pot, combine white chocolate morsels, marshmallows, and condensed milk over medium heat, stirring constantly, and cook for 10–12 minutes or until smooth. Remove from heat and blend in all remaining ingredients. Stir until the mixture becomes creamy and slightly thickened. Transfer the fudge to the prepared baking dish. Cover and chill for 2–3 hours or until fudge is firm. Cut into 1-inch square and enjoy. Remaining can be stored in the refrigerator.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.