Walker police arrest man accused of raping minor

Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning for allegedly raping a juvenile, officials say.

According to police, Nereo Nunez-Granadon, 38, forced an under-aged victim to have sex multiple times over the last few months. Nunez-Granadon allegedly made threats between the months of May and October of this year coercing and forcing the victim to engage in sexual activities with him.

Police say Nunez-Granadon also demanded and received sexually explicit photos from the victim.

According to Walker Police Chief Addison, police discovered numerous pieces of evidence to support the victim’s allegations, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of our local, State and federal law enforcement partners in connection with this arrest,” Chief Addison said.

Nereo Nunez-Granadon, who is undocumented from Mexico, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on multiple counts of third-degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor and pornography involving a juvenile, all of which are felony charges.

“Those efforts, together with the diligent work of Walker Detectives and officers, got a dangerous sexual predator off the street and made a speedy resolution of these crimes possible,” Chief Addison added.

