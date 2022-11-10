Facebook
Students could be suspended after large fight at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday

Scotlandville High School
Scotlandville High School
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large fight broke out at Scotlandville Magnet High School at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation initially involved two students fighting.

The statement from EBR Schools went on to say, “As the surrounding group grew larger, several other individual fights broke out, and security officers had to break them up. It is estimated that 10-12 students were physically involved in the altercations. Those students have been taken to the office to call their parents and sign the suspension procedure paperwork. These students may face additional disciplinary action based on district policy.”

Students were told to stay in their classes until dismissal time, and students left campus one building at a time.

There were no shots fired during the incident according to officials.

