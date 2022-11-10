Nice through Friday with a strong cold front arriving this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Northerly winds on the west side of Tropical Storm Nicole have helped to usher drier and slightly cooler air into the region. Some high clouds around the periphery of Nicole moving through the area this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Forecast

Great weather continues on Friday as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity will remain in place, with highs topping out near 80 degrees. The cold front will arrive by late Friday, but any threat of rain looks to lag behind the boundary. Weather should cooperate for area high school football games or any other Friday night plans.

Big Changes for the Weekend

Much cooler air will surge into the area on Saturday as the front gradually slips to our south. Even as the cooler air arrives, a disturbance on the backside of the front will generate scattered showers overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Any rain is likely gone before lunch, but temperatures won’t rebound much, struggling to get out of the 50s most of the day. Lows could reach the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Extended Outlook

Unlike some of our recent bouts of cooler weather, this one looks like it will be here to stay for a while. Morning lows will generally bottom out in the 40s next week, but the bigger story will be afternoon highs only ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Good rain chances look to return late Monday into early Tuesday, with lower confidence in some additional rain chances later in the week.

