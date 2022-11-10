A new mayor for Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters decided on a new mayor for the City of Central, after beating out David Barrow who was elected in 2018.

“Just over the four years of serving on the council, I really was not happy with the progress that was being made,” explains Wade Evans who is currently holds the title, “Mayor Elect” for the city of Central. Evans says he is excited about the future of Central and is ready to make some changes that he believes will be the best for the city.

“I think that is the key to the mayor’s job is to be the effective advocate for the city, but doing it in a way that is encouraging and not detrimental to the relationship,” said Evans.

One of Evans’s goals is progress in economic development, he believes bringing in more businesses will help attract more people to visit Central. “The goal is to bring the people to your city through events and functions that can support the new business development,” adds Evans.

Evans believes that one way to build economic development is by fixing roadways and making sure Central’s drainage is working. His goal is to implement a comprehensive drainage plan, and work with the Department of Transportation and Development on construction for Central roads, particularly roads like Sullivan, Greenwell Springs and Lovett.

“Look, when they close the interstate, when Central is the only avenue to I-12, other than Airline Highway, you are going to see an influx of cars. So, how do you capitalize on that influx of cars, but also how do you keep it from a traffic grid lock,” questions Evans.

Most importantly on his list, Evans wants to work closely with city council members once he takes office.

“One of the things, again, that drove me to run for mayor is the communication between mayor and the council has not been, in my opinion, what it needed to be. I look at the council as a board of directors, if you will, and the mayor is the CEO and they have to communicate and work together,” said Evans.

WAFB did reached out to David Barrow, who ran against Evans, hoping to win the mayor’s seat again. Barrow did not want to do an interview, and right now he does not play to run for any other office in the future.

