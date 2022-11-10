Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

A new mayor for Central

Voters decided on a new mayor for the City of Central, after beating out David Barrow how was elected in 2018.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters decided on a new mayor for the City of Central, after beating out David Barrow who was elected in 2018.

“Just over the four years of serving on the council, I really was not happy with the progress that was being made,” explains Wade Evans who is currently holds the title, “Mayor Elect” for the city of Central. Evans says he is excited about the future of Central and is ready to make some changes that he believes will be the best for the city.

“I think that is the key to the mayor’s job is to be the effective advocate for the city, but doing it in a way that is encouraging and not detrimental to the relationship,” said Evans.

One of Evans’s goals is progress in economic development, he believes bringing in more businesses will help attract more people to visit Central. “The goal is to bring the people to your city through events and functions that can support the new business development,” adds Evans.

Evans believes that one way to build economic development is by fixing roadways and making sure Central’s drainage is working. His goal is to implement a comprehensive drainage plan, and work with the Department of Transportation and Development on construction for Central roads, particularly roads like Sullivan, Greenwell Springs and Lovett.

“Look, when they close the interstate, when Central is the only avenue to I-12, other than Airline Highway, you are going to see an influx of cars. So, how do you capitalize on that influx of cars, but also how do you keep it from a traffic grid lock,” questions Evans.

Most importantly on his list, Evans wants to work closely with city council members once he takes office.

“One of the things, again, that drove me to run for mayor is the communication between mayor and the council has not been, in my opinion, what it needed to be. I look at the council as a board of directors, if you will, and the mayor is the CEO and they have to communicate and work together,” said Evans.

WAFB did reached out to David Barrow, who ran against Evans, hoping to win the mayor’s seat again. Barrow did not want to do an interview, and right now he does not play to run for any other office in the future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
What’s in store for Governor Edwards’ last year in office after midterm election results
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is going to look very different when January rolls...
New faces to lead EBR Parish School Board
The midterm elections are still going on in some parts of the country but here at home all of...
What's in store for Governor Edwards' last year in office after midterm election results
Voters decided on a new mayor for the City of Central, after beating out David Barrow how was...
A New Mayor for Central