Man shot, killed at hotel overnight, police say

The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a hotel overnight.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive, near I-12 and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Authorities added the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died from his injuries.

