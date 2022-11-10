Man shot, killed at hotel overnight, police say
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a hotel overnight.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive, near I-12 and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Authorities added the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
He died from his injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.