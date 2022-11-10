Lung Cancer Awareness: Ochsner, Chevron expanding smoking cessation education

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has a long way to go when it comes to reducing the number of people who smoke. There is an even bigger emphasis in November for Lung Cancer Awareness.

“Smoking affects every organ in your body,” said Heather St. Germain, Manager of the Clinical Operations Smoke and Cessation Program at Ochsner. “It is associated with heart disease.”

She said they’re teaming up with Chevron to expand their smoking cessation education.

“This donation helps support resources like low-dose CT scanning, lung cancer screening, because like I said, early detection and intervention will increase your survival rate,” said St. Germain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking cigarettes is the leading cause of preventable deaths. Louisiana has one of the highest smoking rates in the United States.

It’s also one of the top states for youth vaping.

“Insurance does cover a portion of it,” said St. Germain. “A lot of the counseling services and medications, but Ochsner offers a free program.”

She said it’s for people who use any kind of tobacco. Anyone over the age of 18 qualifies for free counseling.

“They learn just how to deal with the daily stress of life and what leads to those triggers and ques to where you have that continued daily habit,” said St. Germain.

Even if you don’t know if you’re ready, you can reach out to their program by going to ochsner.org/quit or call 504-842-7490.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths in the United States every year.

