LSU opens Matt McMahon era with 77-63 win over Kansas City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Matt McMahon era has kicked off for the LSU Tigers (1-0) as they captured his first win taking down Kansas City (0-2) 77-63 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Tigers shot 42.1% from the field and were 8-for-21 from behind the arc. LSU was led offensively by Adam Miller who scored 18 points, going 6-for4 from the field and was 4-for-9 from deep. Miller also added two steals, two assists and grabbed three rebounds in the win for the Tigers.

LSU had two more players in double-digits, Justice Hill and KJ Williams each scored 13 points. Hill hit a buzzer-beater to end the first half and was 4-for-9 from the field he also led the team in assists with seven. As for Williams, he led the team with 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers.

All five starters for the Tigers scored points, Mwani Wilkinson was the most efficient from behind the arc going 3-for-4, he would finish with nine points.

The Tigers will host Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 12 with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.

