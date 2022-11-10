Livingston Parish Councilman Bubba Harris stepping away from position

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Councilman R.C. ‘Bubba’ Harris is resigning from office.

The District 5 councilman sent a letter to his colleagues last week, announcing he was retiring due to health reasons.

Harris was in the third year of his second term, but he previously served on the Livingston Parish Police Jury back in the late 1980′s and early 1990′s.

Parish Council members could temporarily appoint someone to fill the vacancy at their meeting tonight, November 10.

A special election to permanently fill the District 5 seat will be held in March.

