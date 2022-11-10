Keys to Progress awards car to service member

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Veteran’s Day approaches, many Americans continue to serve our country, but one group is giving back to them.

Keys to Progress has given over 900 vehicles since 2013, and 100 this year.

It is a privilege most take for granted, driving or an honor we don’t necessarily acknowledge, our freedom.

Gavin McNab, 20, turned to a military career in 2020, joining the Army National Guard.

He is the first in his family to pursue a military career and says serving our country is something he’s dreamed of doing.

“I always played toy soldiers with my friends, played a lot of Call of Duty, that is what got me in. There was a lot of military movies. Top Gun was the main one. That did it for me,” explains McNab.

After watching Maverick fly the open skies on the big screen, McNab says it was his turn.

McNab continues, “When I worked at Waffle House, I ran into a retired veteran. He flew Desert Storm and Vietnam War.”

His dream is to become a Naval Aviator and then a commercial airline pilot.

He says he turns to fellow veterans for advice.

“To be an officer, you have to get a degree. The national guard is helping pay tuition and books,” adds McNab.

Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is just one way progressive celebrates our nation’s veterans.

The giveaway provides veterans with reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

His family lives in California and McNab’s biggest role is husband and father to his 8-month-old son.

McNab says, “This means everything for me and my family. We can reunite.”

McNab says he is planning a road trip to California in the near future.

