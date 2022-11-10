Judge sentences convicted leader of BR cocaine trafficking ring to 30 years, US attorney says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of a large drug trafficking organization operating out of the Baton Rouge area has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe J. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Travis James, 38, of Baton Rouge, to 360 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. James was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Officials said James was indicted as part of Operation Hidden Fee, which was the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force’s extensive federal, state, and local investigation into a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James was a leader and organizer of a 13-person drug trafficking group that generated a large amount of drugs and drug trafficking proceeds.

Officials said James, as part of his guilty plea, admitted to leading a group of several others to obtain kilograms of cocaine from various sources in Houston, Texas, and transporting it to stash houses in Baton Rouge and Prairieville, where the drugs were broken down and distributed to others, as well as converted by him into crack cocaine to sell to others.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James was making plans to branch out into heroin trafficking using the money he had accumulated from selling crack and powder cocaine. He was planning to start that enterprise by purchasing a kilogram of heroin, officials added.

Chief Judge Dick has reportedly already issued the following prison sentences to Travis James’ co-conspirators: Troy James, 115 months; Joshua Mansion, 120 months; Kim Murphy, 168 months; Yascia LaFrance, 90 months; Cornelius Carter, 120 months; and Belinda Carter, 19 months.

Officials said Travis James’ significant criminal history, which was committed in large part while he was on supervision, and his history of violence were factors in his sentencing.

In addition to his sentence, James was also reportedly ordered to forfeit the firearms involved and to pay $139,632, which was equal to the combined value of the proceeds and property used to facilitate the drug trafficking conspiracy.

