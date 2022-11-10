Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Judge sentences convicted leader of BR cocaine trafficking ring to 30 years, US attorney says

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of a large drug trafficking organization operating out of the Baton Rouge area has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe J. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Travis James, 38, of Baton Rouge, to 360 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. James was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Officials said James was indicted as part of Operation Hidden Fee, which was the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force’s extensive federal, state, and local investigation into a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.

RELATED: US Attorney: 41 indicted in massive Baton Rouge area drug prosecution

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James was a leader and organizer of a 13-person drug trafficking group that generated a large amount of drugs and drug trafficking proceeds.

Officials said James, as part of his guilty plea, admitted to leading a group of several others to obtain kilograms of cocaine from various sources in Houston, Texas, and transporting it to stash houses in Baton Rouge and Prairieville, where the drugs were broken down and distributed to others, as well as converted by him into crack cocaine to sell to others.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James was making plans to branch out into heroin trafficking using the money he had accumulated from selling crack and powder cocaine. He was planning to start that enterprise by purchasing a kilogram of heroin, officials added.

Chief Judge Dick has reportedly already issued the following prison sentences to Travis James’ co-conspirators: Troy James, 115 months; Joshua Mansion, 120 months; Kim Murphy, 168 months; Yascia LaFrance, 90 months; Cornelius Carter, 120 months; and Belinda Carter, 19 months.

RELATED: Member of drug trafficking organization sentenced, officials say

Officials said Travis James’ significant criminal history, which was committed in large part while he was on supervision, and his history of violence were factors in his sentencing.

In addition to his sentence, James was also reportedly ordered to forfeit the firearms involved and to pay $139,632, which was equal to the combined value of the proceeds and property used to facilitate the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Legislation to address student behavior and discipline expected next session
Legislation to address student behavior and discipline expected next session
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 10
Nice through Friday with a strong cold front arriving this weekend
Gavin McNab
Keys to Progress awards car to service member
WAFB file photo of I-10 near College Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
DOTD listens to parish leader’s and public’s concerns on new infrastructure
Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS
I-TEAM: DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters resigns amid agency’s recent deadly missteps