Family of Baker infant killed during police pursuit on I-10 files lawsuit against Miss. law enforcement officials

La'Mello Parker
La'Mello Parker(Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WAFB) - A Mississippi grand jury ruled the officers involved in the shooting death of a 3-month-old from Baker, La. will not face any charges but the infant’s family has filed a lawsuit against several law enforcement groups and officers.

La’Mello Parker was killed during a shootout between Mississippi officers and his father, Eric Smith, who also died after being shot by law enforcement. According to police, Smith killed his ex-girlfriend Christin Parker and her nephew, Brandon Parker, inside their home in Baker, and then kidnapped the infant. Christin is the mother of La’Mello.

A grand jury has cleared officered involved in a deadly pursuit that killed a Baker infant.

RELATED STORIES:

J. Matthew Eichelberger with The Eichelberger Law Firm, PLLC in Jackson, Miss. released the following statement about the lawsuit:

The suit, which was filed in Hinds County, Miss., claims reckless endangerment, deprivation of civil rights, and failure to intervene by law enforcement agencies and individual officers. It added the law enforcement agencies failed to implement protocols and training that would have prevented the infant’s death.

“The conduct of Defendants as set forth hereinabove was willful, malicious, oppressive and/or reckless, grossly negligent and was of such a nature that punitive damages should be imposed in an amount commensurate with the wrongful acts alleged within,” the suit stated.

CLICK HERE to read the full lawsuit.

