EBR Parish Attorney given ultimatum by some council members in order to not lose job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Anderson ‘Andy’ Dotson is safe in his job for now, following the stormwater utility fee fiasco and the confusing gag order associated with it.

WAFB has learned an ultimatum was given to Dotson last week by some council members if he wanted to keep his job.

“I feel that we were misled. I feel the two responsible parties are the mayor’s office and the parish attorney’s office,” said Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., District 6.

Councilman Cleve Dunn removed an item from Wednesday’s agenda expressing the council’s intent to remove Parish Attorney Dotson from his position due to a lack of confidence.

“After having several conversations, I feel like accountability and responsibility has been taken by the mayor’s office for a couple of weeks now. The parish attorney in my opinion had not done that, until Friday, when steps were taken to release Bob Abbott,” said Dunn Jr.

WAFB learned there was essentially an ultimatum given to Parish Attorney Andy Dotson last week by three council members. To either fire Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott for his alleged role in all of this, or Dotson would be fired himself.

“If the assistant parish attorney hadn’t announced he was resigning, would Andy Dotson be let go?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Oh, if that wouldn’t have been announced. I would still be moving forward with my item. It’s because of that announcement on Friday that I removed my items,” said Dunn.

Kelvin Hill, the assistant chief administrative officer resigned on October 21.

Bob Abbott’s announcement came two weeks later.

Making that two city-parish officials out of a job in the wake of this stormwater fee proposal.

“Somebody has to take responsibility and those two individuals are at the forefront of this,” said Councilman Dunn.

We tried to press Dotson about this but were denied.

“Did you want to talk about the latest with the stormwater, or Bob Abbott’s retirement,” asked Lester Duhe’.

“No sir,” said Parish Attorney Dotson.

But not all council members are sold with the blame game now on the deputy parish attorney

“I don’t really understand Bob Abbott’s role in that yet. I would say, I really don’t have evidence regarding it at this time,” said Councilwoman Laurie Adams, District 11.

Councilwoman Adams says there are still records and information council members need, in order to decide if someone else should be on the chopping block.

But as for now, the trust seems to still be broken.

“So do you still have confidence in Andy Dotson,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“I... umm... That’s a hard question. Wow Lester that’s a hard question,” said Adams.

Adams went on to say her confidence is shaken, and she is tripled checking things first now before signing off on them.

