DOTD listens to parish leader’s and public’s concerns on new infrastructure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD’s Road Show promises new construction across the Capital Region, but citizens are still concerned about another project.

The Department of Transportation leaders plan to use their more than $1 billion executive budget for hundreds of road projects in 2023. However, the big project on every driver’s mind, and some parish leaders, is the I-10 widening project and the inconvenient lane closures.

One member of the public questions, “Why are we forcing this project?” Another person spoke about how this would affect the trucking industry, “So the biggest thing right now is that we have a drive shortage across the whole United States. We are going to be stuck in traffic, with trucking, you are going to impact the whole entire region.”

The interstate widening has already started. The lane closures they’re worried about will not start until sometime in 2024 and will last about 14 months. DOTD is currently working with the trucking industry on different routes to avoid jamming up local traffic.

“What I hear today is that there’s lots of misinformation out there, some of it is intentionally misleading and some of it is just lack of detail and lack of information. I would advise citizens to go https://i10br.com/ to get the latest and greatest on what we are building and what’s happening,” says Secretary DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson.

DOTD and some lawmakers on the Joint Transportation and Highway Committee believe backtracking on this project would be helpful in the long run.

“Understand that this project I actually under construction and it’s much bigger than just this segment, it is much larger project, but that’s the way we do infrastructure,” adds Wilson.

DOTD is focusing on other major projects aside from the I-10 widening project. Parish leaders outside of EBR are fighting to get their road problems on DOTD’s to-do list, that comes down to funding.

“This is really about appropriating dollars and allocating priorities and what we heard today were what the communities asking for, whether it was La 30, whether it was La 1, preservation of highways. All of those projects that we need to understand the priority of the locals, so that we can work together,” explains Wilson.

Leaders from Ascension Parish are looking to expand Highway 30, possibly adding more lanes to help with traffic and parish growth. West Baton Rouge leaders are looking at the La-1 service road, hoping to replace it.

If you are interested in seeing what projects are under construction in your parish you can go to http://www.dotd.la.gov/Pages/default.aspx. You can even receive email updates on projects you’re interested in.

