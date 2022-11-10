Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Denham Springs Police attempt to ID individual caught on camera

According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his...
According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his left and right arms.(Denham Springs Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual.

Police say on Nov. 8 just after 8 p.m., the person was seen at Adam’s Smoke Shop located at 485 Florida Ave SW in Denham Springs.

According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his...
According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his left and right arms.(Denham Springs Police Department)

The man was captured on video getting into an older model Toyota Corolla described as a gold or tan color with a black front bumper, authorities added.

According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his...
According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his left and right arms.(Denham Springs Police Department)

According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his left and right arms.

Authorities have not stated why they are searching for the man.

The Denham Springs Police Department says if you have any information on the person’s identity, contact them at (225) 665-6106, extension 4.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 10
Nice through Friday with a strong cold front arriving this weekend
NBA logo
YOUR HEALTH: NBA star gets PTE for pulmonary blood clots
EBR Parish Attorney given ultimatum by some council members in order to not lose job.
EBR Parish Attorney given ultimatum by some council members in order to not lose job
Zachary, La.
ELECTION 2022: Zachary mayoral, police chief races headed for a run-off after tight election