Denham Springs Police attempt to ID individual caught on camera

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual.

Police say on Nov. 8 just after 8 p.m., the person was seen at Adam’s Smoke Shop located at 485 Florida Ave SW in Denham Springs.

The man was captured on video getting into an older model Toyota Corolla described as a gold or tan color with a black front bumper, authorities added.

According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his left and right arms.

Authorities have not stated why they are searching for the man.

The Denham Springs Police Department says if you have any information on the person’s identity, contact them at (225) 665-6106, extension 4.

