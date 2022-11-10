CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on child cruelty, negligence charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for a man wanted on negligence charges.

Charles Lee Jr., 28, is wanted on charges of negligent homicide, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

According to officials, Lee is also being sought after by the Livingston Parish Office for separate charges.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

