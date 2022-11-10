Facebook
APSO accepting Christmas Crusade applications

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - With the holidays right around the corner, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is doing their part to help hundreds of kids in the community with their Christmas Crusade program.

Ascension Parish residents needing help purchasing toys for children 12 years old and under can pick up and return an application at the following Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office locations:

  • Gonzales Business Office – 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales
  • Donaldsonville Business Office – 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville
  • Hickley M. Waguespack Center – 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville
  • District 2 Substation – 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales
  • District 3 Substation – 38567 Highway 42, Prairieville
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD A COPY OF THE APPLICATION.

To pick up an application, you can stop by one of the five locations Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The deadline to submit applications is Monday, Nov. 14.

Approved applications will be notified by letter, officials say.

Deputies will be collecting donations for the program until Dec. 19.

