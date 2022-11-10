Anita Baker heading to New Orleans on first major U.S. tour in 28 years

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Beloved R&B songstress Anita Baker will hit the road in 2023 on her first major U.S. tour in 28 years, including a stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Feb. 17.

Baker announced the special 15-city run of tour dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album, “The Songstress,” released in 1983. The eight-time Grammy-winning artist is the popular singer behind soulful ballads during the quiet storm era‘s height in the 1980s.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ....Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too,” Baker said in a release.

In 1986, the Detroit R&B songstress rose to stardom following the release of her platinum-selling second album, “Rapture,” which included the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.”

Baker last performed in New Orleans during the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Congo Square.

Tickets for the tour go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 17 via LiveNation.com.

Here’s the full list of Anita Baker concert dates announced for 2023:

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

