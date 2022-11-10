Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

$8M available in uncashed tax refunds statewide

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Treasury.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Treasurer John M. Schroder has confirmed that the Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program is in receipt of more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR).

Each year the Unclaimed Property program receives money from the LDR for outstanding state tax refunds. This year marks the largest-ever deposit made into the Unclaimed Property system from the LDR, up from $5 million last year.

This money, representing 32,990 outstanding Louisiana tax refunds, has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property online list and is ready to be claimed from our Unclaimed Property Program.

“We send out claim checks weekly to some people totaling six figures, and the average claim is $900,” said Treasurer Schroder. “With more than $1 billion waiting to be claimed, you should really take a few minutes to check to see if your name is on this list.”

Search at LaCashClaim.org or call us at (888) 925-4127 to see if your tax refund ended up in Unclaimed Property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS
Gov. Edwards announces the resignation of DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 10
Nice through Friday with a strong cold front arriving this weekend
APSO accepting Christmas Crusade applications
According to police, the man is around six feet tall with black hair and tattoos on both his...
Denham Springs Police attempt to ID individual caught on camera