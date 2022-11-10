2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: West Feliciana RB Ja’Terris Johnson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Nov. 4 West Feliciana capped off a 10-0 regular season.

The Saints went to Plaquemine and overcame a second-half deficit by scoring 22 unanswered points.

Junior running back Ja’Terris Johnson wasn’t just marching, but trucking his way over Green Devil defenders en route to the district 6-4A crown.

In the third quarter, Johnson scored a touchdown that started the 22-point scoring run for the Saints.

Johnson found the end zone three times, finishing with 99 yards on 16 carries. A few of Johnson’s big first down runs even set up touchdowns for the rest of the offense.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.