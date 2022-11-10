Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend

Come and run fast like a cheetah at BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo this weekend!
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Come and run fast like a cheetah at BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo this weekend!

The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Zoo Run with Ochsner Health Saturday, Nov. 12.

This event includes a 2-mile race and a ½ mile kids’ fun run throughout the zoo and zoo grounds. You will also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the zoo’s construction progress as you walk, run and scamper your way to the finish line.

All proceeds will support the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts.

All participants will receive a medal, long-sleeve t-shirt, free admission to the zoo for the day and refreshments after the race. Registration for the race is open now.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Race day registration will be located at the front entrance of the zoo.

  • On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
  • The kids’ 1/2 mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m.
  • The 2 mile race begins at 8:15 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb
Man shot, killed at hotel overnight, police say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 10
Nice through Friday with a strong cold front arriving this weekend
APSO accepting Christmas Crusade applications
17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend
17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend