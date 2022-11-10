17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Come and run fast like a cheetah at BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo this weekend!

The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Zoo Run with Ochsner Health Saturday, Nov. 12.

This event includes a 2-mile race and a ½ mile kids’ fun run throughout the zoo and zoo grounds. You will also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the zoo’s construction progress as you walk, run and scamper your way to the finish line.

All proceeds will support the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts.

All participants will receive a medal, long-sleeve t-shirt, free admission to the zoo for the day and refreshments after the race. Registration for the race is open now.

Race day registration will be located at the front entrance of the zoo.

On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

The kids’ 1/2 mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m.

The 2 mile race begins at 8:15 a.m.

