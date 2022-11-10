Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials.

It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the Mississippi River Bridge caused traffic delays on...
Crash involving two 18-wheelers forces delays on Miss. River Bridge
School Bus Crash
Car hits school bus with kids on it; no students injured, police say
A school bus overturned in a crash in East Baton Rouge Parish on Oct. 28, 2022.
School bus overturns in East Baton Rouge Parish crash
Emergency responders said they were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned...
School bus overturns in East Baton Rouge Parish crash