1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials.
It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m.
The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
