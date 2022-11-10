1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials.

It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.