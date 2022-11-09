SMART LIVING: Changing the face of politics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Young people are working to encourage their peers to get involved in politics and public service.

A new study reveals millennials and gen z feel they don’t have equal representation. The average age of members of the United States House is 57. In the United States Senate, it’s 62.

One young woman proved politics is the best way to have a voice.

“My name is Bushra Amidala. I am the youngest Muslim elected official in the United States.” said Bushra Amidala. “There has never been someone at a younger age who has been elected to public office of this ethnic and religious demographic background.”

At the age of 24, Amidala sits on the board of education of Skokie School District 73 and a Half.

“There’s some sort of comfort that comes from seeing someone who looks like you represented in space,” Amidala said.

Amidala’s success has motivated other young female minorities to step up.

“I think that really helped me see that my voice was actually as powerful,” said Yhafsa Feroz, 17.

“I think Bushra really helps women and minorities see that they can put themselves in places that they haven’t seen themselves in before,” said Romesa Amiwala, 19.

“I think representation really matters and I don’t think I would’ve been able to step up unless someone who had been through similar experiences as me looked like me, who was a woman of color and out in my small community had done the same,” Feroz added.

“If you can be someone who can break those stereotypes and do good and promote good, you should a hundred percent do that,” Amiwala said.

Amidala encourages others to lead at school, on the school board, or in higher office. She advises young people to first, remember who they are.

“Remember your brand. Remember your story. I think that it’s imperative to know where your roots are because that drives what you do. The second thing is people will kill your confidence and they will do that successfully, but people can never kill ambition. And the third thing is mentors and people who lift a handling hand, Remember them, thank them, don’t forget them, and then be that person for someone else.” said Amidala.

