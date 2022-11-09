Record warmth comes to an end today but big changes arrive this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After 3 straight days of record warmth in Baton Rouge, we’ll start to see some modest relief from the heat today. Not only did we set 2 records and tie another, it’s also the first time that Baton Rouge has recorded 3 straight days of highs of 88 degrees or above in November, with records dating back to 1894.

Highs today should top out in the low 80s, aided in part by a strengthening northerly flow on the west side of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Thursday-Friday

Even though temperatures won’t be quite as warm to close out the workweek, they’ll remain a bit above normal through Friday. Morning starts in the low 50s are pretty close to normal, but highs expected near 80 degrees are still above the norms in the low 70s for the time of year. We should also remain dry through Friday.

BIG Cool Down This Weekend

A strong cold front will slide through the area on Friday, ushering in a big cool down for the weekend.

The front comes through dry on Friday, but scattered showers appear possible Saturday morning on the backside of the front in association with a quick-moving disturbance. But the big story will be the cool down, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above 60 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. Lows are likely to reach the upper 30s by Sunday and Monday mornings.

Tropical Update

Nicole is just shy of hurricane intensity as of 3 a.m. this morning, with maximum winds listed at 70 miles per hour. Nicole will move across portions of the northwestern Bahamas before making landfall along the east coast of the Florida Peninsula late tonight, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane. From there, it should turn northward and track across the southeastern United States.

