Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon

(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done, go ahead and mark your calendar.

Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a Christmas shopping show.

You’ll be able to purchase clothing, jewelry, home décor, candles, toys, Christmas décor, food, bath and body products, art, and more during the two-day show.

You can shop on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Local Baton Rouge businesses as well as out-of-town merchants will be showcased during the event.

General admission is $10 and children under 10 are free. There will be Mimosas in the Morning VIP Shopping on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., advance purchase tickets are $25.

There will also be an event for children called Cookies & Crafts with Santa on both Saturday and Sunday, advance purchase tickets are $30.

Merry Market is a family friendly shopping show featuring Santa’s workshop where you will find Santa, Christmas crafts, face painting, and more. Parking is free for shoppers and strollers are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Bella Bowman Foundation.

