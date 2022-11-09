BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is going to look very different when January rolls around.

District Two Member Dadrius Lanus says, “These seats don’t belong to us. They belong to the people, and they have made their votes and because of that, there will be some new faces.”

Five to be exact, three seats still pending on run off votes.

New faces to lead EBR Parish School Board

“If it benefits our district and it grows, I think it is a good thing,” explains Lanus.

Lanus is the only board member to retain his seat out right.

He says he does not take that lightly and understands it is time to stop living in the past and turn to the future for the sake of schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Lanus continues, “Going into January 2023, there will be some changes.”

Despite serving on the board for more two decades, Jill Dyason was defeated by Nathan Rust. He believes change is needed on the board to help bring fresh approaches to problems that have plagued the school system for years.

“What I found through the campaign and the more and more I talked to families, they just did not feel connected to the representation,” adds Rust.

Rust says he was not shocked by the board turnover.

Districts one, four, seven, eight, and nine will see a runoff, and districts three, five, and six will see new faces.

“I think it speaks clearly; we are ready for a change. We can’t overlook success from the previous board but overall, we have to rebuild trust,” Rust continued.

Lanus says it will take the community to help with the changes and fresh faces the board will encounter.

“You made the change happen. Now, it is time for us to follow up on that change,” Lanus says.

For Rust, he says it is time to stop focusing on one district and call attention to all parish schools.

“Sometimes it is not about an individual but the board as a whole,” says Rust.

