Motorcyclist killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist at Pumpkin Center Rd. on Tuesday, Nov.8.

According to police, Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco was pronounced deceased on scene after the crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

Blouin was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson traveling west on LA Hwy.22, when a 2016 Jeep Renegade, driven by Ami Gauthier, 22, of Ponchatoula failed to yield to oncoming traffic, officials said.

Police say Gauthier traveled into the westbound lane of LA Hwy. 22 directly in front of Blouin.

Although Blouin was wearing a DOT approved helmet, she suffered fatal injuries in result of the crash, officials explained.

Gauthier was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test which showed no alcohol detected, police added.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

This remains under investigation

