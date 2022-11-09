Facebook
LSU women’s basketball recruiting class ranked No. 1, according to ESPN

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In just her second season as the head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team, Kim Mulkey has brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN.

The class is led by guard Mikaylah Williams of Shreveport, who is ranked the No. 2 player in the country. She is a physical guard who is arguably the best one-on-one isolation player in the class, ESPN reported.

CLICK HERE for the other rankings.

See the signees below:

