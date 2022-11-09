Facebook
LSU moves up to No. 7 in latest CFP rankings

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a dramatic win over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 5 the LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) moved up to No. 7 in the newest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Tigers control their own destiny and currently sit in first place in the SEC West with three games to play in the regular season.

LSU has been impressive during its three-game winning streak scoring more than 30 points in each win. Jayden Daniels has been a key piece in the Tigers’ wins accounting for 14 total touchdowns, seven coming on the ground for 260 yards rushing, and most importantly he has only one interception all season.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU round out the top four.

Click here for the full Top 25 list.

The Tigers will be on the road to face rival Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Nov. 12, kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

LSU is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

RELATED: No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion

