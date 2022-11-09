Kamara’s trial date set for after conclusion of NFL season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara is unlikely to face any disciplinary actions this season after a Las Vegas judge set a March 1 trial date in connection to an alleged assault outside of a nightclub in February.

The trial date is set after Super Bow LVII on Sun., Feb. 12, and about two weeks before the NFL opens free agency. So far, the allegations, photos, and videos have had no impact on Kamara’s ability to travel and play with the team.

Attorneys will meet again in court before trial on Jan. 23, 2023.

Despite newly leaked video of the incident, in which attorneys for Darnell Greene say their client suffered “disfiguring” facial injuries, the NFL and Saints front offices have refused to comment or take action against the Pro Bowler. Suspensions, fines, and other discipline have always been administered by the NFL after legal proceedings play out.

Kamara’s face is not visible in the video leaked by TMZ and Fox 8 was unable to verify the authenticity of the video. But images from the video appear to match still photos attached as exhibits to a recent lawsuit.

Greene’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, says he doesn’t know how TMZ got the “apparently authentic” video and told Fox 8 there exists another video in the prosecution’s possession showing Kamara bragging and laughing after the fact, saying “I connected with the [expletive’s] jaw so hard.”

A member of Kamara’s group, which included Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, is allegedly heard saying “that sh*t sounded like the [expletive] got hit with a baseball bat.”

“We look forward to presenting this case to a jury and obtaining justice for Mr. Greene,” Buzbee said. “We also hope that the NFL takes note of the egregiousness of Mr. Kamara’s conduct and at some point acts accordingly.”

In the suit, attorneys for Darnell Greene say New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara “brutally beat” their client “without justifiable provocation,” causing a disfiguring facial injury. (WVUE)

Greene last month filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Saints star in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. In the suit, attorneys for Greene say Kamara “brutally beat” their client “without justifiable provocation.”

The attack happened as Greene was leaving the rooftop nightclub Drai’s, according to previous court documents. Detectives say Greene was waiting for the elevator with a large group of people. Once the elevator doors opened, Greene says Kamara put his hand on his chest, stopping him from walking into the elevator.

Greene says he pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, the document states, and was pushed back, before being hit and kicked by multiple people until he lost consciousness.

Kamara reportedly told detectives Greene called one of his friends ugly and he later said “I’ll whoop your a** too.” The original arrest report says Kamara told detectives he saw a fight break out, saw Greene getting punched, and threw a “couple” punches of his own.

Kamara was arrested on a felony battery charge, but not before being allowed to play in the NFL Pro Bowl game the following day, though Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had identified him as a suspect hours before kickoff.

