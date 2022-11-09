JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2003 LSU national championship quarterback Matt Mauck shares his thoughts on the Tigers huge 32-31 win over Alabama during the latest episode of Jacques Talk.

Mauck is very excited about the new direction of the LSU program under first-year head coach Brian Kelly and believes there are some parallels to the Tiger teams he played on during his collegiate career.

The challenge for LSU now is to handle success and prove their maturity this weekend when they travel to chilly Arkansas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.