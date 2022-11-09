Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

It’s National Louisiana Day!

After all, Louisiana is most known as the home of jazz music, Creole culture and Mardi Gras.
After all, Louisiana is most known as the home of jazz music, Creole culture and Mardi Gras.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On November 9, we celebrate the Pelican State and everything that it’s made of because it’s National Louisiana Day.

You have to admit, there aren’t many places that can compare to the great state known for it’s flavorful cuisine, scorching hot summers and unique music.

After all, Louisiana is most known as the home of jazz music, Creole culture and Mardi Gras.

So, let’s take a look at some of the things that make Louisiana such a unique place.

CAPITAL CITY

Baton Rouge

NICKAME

Pelican State

POPULATION

4,624,047 (2021 Census estimate)

STATE BIRD

Eastern Brown Pelican

STATE DOG

Catahoula Leopard Dog

STATE FLOWER

Magnolia

STATE WILDFLOWER

Louisiana Iris

STATE INSECT

Honey Bee

PRO SPORTS TEAMS

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Pelicans

STATE REPTILE

Alligator

STATE MAMMAL

Black Bear

STATE FRUIT

Strawberry

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 9
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 9
Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon
Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the...
Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results
Early registration now open for 225Gives, why you should register your nonprofit now