Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Results are in from Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election and the Hammond mayor’s race is headed for a runoff.
Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.
Panepinto is currently seeking election to a third consecutive term as mayor. He was first elected in 2014, as a prominent businessman in the community with a platform promising fiscal responsibility and economic growth.
Wells is running on the promise of community partnerships with local government. With a B.S. in Public Health from Dillard University, Wells has a resume of experience as a social worker on federal, state, and citywide levels.
Panepinto, a republican, led all candidates with 47 percent of the vote with a 43 percent voter turnout. Wells, a democrat, finished with 26 percent of the vote. Owner of downtown shop Hammond Florist, Johnny Pecoraro, a democrat, finished as a third-place challenger, earning 18 percent of the vote. Real estate developer Darryl Smith finished last with 9 percent of the vote.
Kentwood mayor’s race heads to runoff
In Kentwood, the mayorial race will head to a Dec. 10 runoff.
Incumbent Rochell Bates, a democrat who is the principal of Kentwood High Magnet School, will enter a runoff after finishing second in results with 35 percent of the vote to challenger Irma Gordon, also a democrat, who earned 41 percent of the vote. 23-year-old Town Councilman Tre’Von Cooper finished third with 24% of the vote.
Gordon is seeking a return to the mayor’s office, a position she held for years before she was defeated by Bates, who was a first-time political challenger, in the previous election.
Other parish-wide results are below.
Member of School Board -- District F
Trent Anthony 60%
Kimberly Thibodeaux 40%
Member of School Board -- District H (runoff)
Sandra Bailey-Simmons 40%
Joseph “Joey” Piazza II 31%
Kelly S. Wells 29%
Member of School Board -- District I
Rose Quave Dominguez 78%
Arden Wells 22%
Aldermen -- Town of Independence
“Joe” Galofaro 62%
Evelyn Mitchell 38%
Council Member -- District 2, City of Hammond
Sam DiVittorio 57%
Karolyn Pinsel Harrell 43%
Council Member -- District 5, City of Hammond
“Steve” Leon 83%
Randy Wilson 17%
Council Member(s) -- Town of Kentwood
Xavier Diamond, Jakioya Wilkerson, Mike Hall, Gary Callihan, and Deanna Burton all win
