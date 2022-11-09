ELECTION 2022: Zachary Mayor/Police Chief
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELECTION RESULTS
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The city of Zachary is electing a new mayor and police chief. Both of those races are headed to runoffs.
Zachary Mayor:
David McDavid (R): 2,580 (47%)
Francis Nezianya (NP): 1,870 (34%)
Laura O’Brien (R): 1,096 (20%)
Zachary Police Chief:
Darryl “Schuster” Lawrence, Sr. (I): 1,555 (28%)
Justin Nevels (I): 1,581 (28%)
Ty Stephens (R): 1,364 (24%)
Robert Williams III (D): 1,095 (20%)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.