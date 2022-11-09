Facebook
ELECTION 2022: Zachary Mayor/Police Chief

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELECTION RESULTS

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The city of Zachary is electing a new mayor and police chief. Both of those races are headed to runoffs.

Zachary Mayor:

David McDavid (R): 2,580 (47%)

Francis Nezianya (NP): 1,870 (34%)

Laura O’Brien (R): 1,096 (20%)

Zachary Police Chief:

Darryl “Schuster” Lawrence, Sr. (I): 1,555 (28%)

Justin Nevels (I): 1,581 (28%)

Ty Stephens (R): 1,364 (24%)

Robert Williams III (D): 1,095 (20%)

