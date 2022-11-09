ELECTION 2022: WBR School Dist. 3 Mill Renewal

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish made a second attempt to get voters to renew a property tax after it was originally shot down.

This time around, voters passed the renewal.

Yes: 55%

No: 45%

The 15-millage property tax equals about $8.5 million a year in taxpayer funding for 10 parish schools, which is one-fifth of the general fund.

