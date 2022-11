BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Steve Scalise had two people trying to oust him from his 1st Congressional District seat.

(I) Steve Scalise (R): 177,635 (73%)

Katie Darling (D): 61,454 (25%)

Howard Kearney (L): 4,906 (2%)

