BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. Rick Ward gave up his Louisiana Senate seat after 10 years and three candidates got in the race to replace him.

Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R): 21,392 (51%)

Jeremy LaCombe (D): 17,356 (41%)

Kirk Rousset (R): 3,211 (8%)

