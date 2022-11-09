ELECTION 2022: PSC - District 3
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELECTION RESULTS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The District 3 Public Service Commissioner’s race is headed to a runoff, as the incumbent faced opposition from four candidates.
(I) Lambert Boissiere III (D): 98,001 (43%)
Davante Lewis (D): 41,532 (18%)
Gregory Manning (D): 38,054 (17%)
Willie Jones (D): 29,914 (13%)
Jesse Thompson (D): 19,599 (9%)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.