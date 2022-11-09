ELECTION 2022: PSC - District 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The District 3 Public Service Commissioner’s race is headed to a runoff, as the incumbent faced opposition from four candidates.

(I) Lambert Boissiere III (D): 98,001 (43%)

Davante Lewis (D): 41,532 (18%)

Gregory Manning (D): 38,054 (17%)

Willie Jones (D): 29,914 (13%)

Jesse Thompson (D): 19,599 (9%)

