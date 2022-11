BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish had to decide on whether or not to renew a tax for Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.

Yes: 71,965 (56%)

No: 57,687 (44%)

The 1.06 millage renewal is for 10 years to fund the daily operation of the organization.

