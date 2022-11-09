ELECTION 2022: East Baton Rouge Parish School Board
ELECTION RESULTS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All nine seats of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board were up for grabs but only a few of the races didn’t involve an incumbent.
NOTE: (I) BEFORE name indicates incumbent. (I) AFTER name means Independent.
DISTRICT 1:
(I) Mark Bellue (R): 5,986 (50%)
Kimberly Bainguel (D): 5,965 (50%)
DISTRICT 2:
(I) Dadrius Lanus (D): 6,515 (66%)
Vereta Lee (D): 3,400 (34%)
DISTRICT 3:
Carla Powell (D): 4,408 (59%)
Jamie Robinson (D): 2,162 (29%)
Bernadette Thomas (D): 911 (12%)
DISTRICT 4:
Shashonnie Steward (D): 4,126 (47%)
Monique Wicks Robinson (D): 2,504 (28%)
Tebbe Jackson (D): 2,164 (25%)
DISTRICT 5:
(I) Evelyn Ware-Jackson (D): 5,066 (46%)
Cliff Lewis (D): 5,977 (54%)
DISTRICT 6:
(I) Jill Dyason (R): 6,872 (43%)
“Nathan” Rust (R): 8,959 (57%)
DISTRICT 7:
(I) Michael Gaudet (R): 3,472 (35%)
“Cathy” Carmichael (D): 3,957 (40%)
Gloria Wall (R): 2,386 (24%)
DISTRICT 8:
(I) Connie Bernard (R): 5,870 (35%)
Joseph Britt (I): 5,050 (30%)
“Katie” Kennison (D): 5,772 (35%)
DISTRICT 9:
(I) David Tatman (R): 3,731 (29%)
Patrick Martin (R): 4,718 (37%)
Pamela Taylor Johnson (D): 4,244 (33%)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.