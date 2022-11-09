ELECTION 2022: East Baton Rouge Parish School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All nine seats of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board were up for grabs but only a few of the races didn’t involve an incumbent.

NOTE: (I) BEFORE name indicates incumbent. (I) AFTER name means Independent.

DISTRICT 1:

(I) Mark Bellue (R): 5,986 (50%)

Kimberly Bainguel (D): 5,965 (50%)

DISTRICT 2:

(I) Dadrius Lanus (D): 6,515 (66%)

Vereta Lee (D): 3,400 (34%)

DISTRICT 3:

Carla Powell (D): 4,408 (59%)

Jamie Robinson (D): 2,162 (29%)

Bernadette Thomas (D): 911 (12%)

DISTRICT 4:

Shashonnie Steward (D): 4,126 (47%)

Monique Wicks Robinson (D): 2,504 (28%)

Tebbe Jackson (D): 2,164 (25%)

DISTRICT 5:

(I) Evelyn Ware-Jackson (D): 5,066 (46%)

Cliff Lewis (D): 5,977 (54%)

DISTRICT 6:

(I) Jill Dyason (R): 6,872 (43%)

“Nathan” Rust (R): 8,959 (57%)

DISTRICT 7:

(I) Michael Gaudet (R): 3,472 (35%)

“Cathy” Carmichael (D): 3,957 (40%)

Gloria Wall (R): 2,386 (24%)

DISTRICT 8:

(I) Connie Bernard (R): 5,870 (35%)

Joseph Britt (I): 5,050 (30%)

“Katie” Kennison (D): 5,772 (35%)

DISTRICT 9:

(I) David Tatman (R): 3,731 (29%)

Patrick Martin (R): 4,718 (37%)

Pamela Taylor Johnson (D): 4,244 (33%)

